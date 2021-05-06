Facebook Twitter K1-TEXT Email Print

Posted: Apr 28, 2021

Bartlesville Chamber of Commerce Classic Golf Tournament Set for May 6

Tom Davis
The Bartlesville Chamber of Commerce Classic Golf Tournament is set for Thursday, May 6, 2021 at Hillcrest Country Club.
 
Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION on Wednesday, Sherri Wilt with the chamber said the tounament will start with lunch at 11am and a shotgun start at noon.
 
The cost is $500 per team or $125 per golfer and sponoships are still available. The proceeds will benefit  the Depot Preservation Fund.
 
Click here for registration details.
 

 

