Posted: Apr 28, 2021 9:19 AMUpdated: Apr 28, 2021 9:19 AM

Tom Davis

The Bartlesville Chamber of Commerce Classic Golf Tournament is set for Thursday, May 6, 2021 at Hillcrest Country Club.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION on Wednesday, Sherri Wilt with the chamber said the tounament will start with lunch at 11am and a shotgun start at noon.

The cost is $500 per team or $125 per golfer and sponoships are still available. The proceeds will benefit the Depot Preservation Fund.