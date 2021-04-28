Facebook Twitter K1-TEXT Email Print

Bartlesville House Fire Results in Total Loss

Tom Davis
Bartlesville Fire Department crews were called to house fire at 314 Cass early Wednesday morning. Upon arrival, crews found the single-family home fully consumed by flames.
 
Battalion Chief Brett Chew told Bartlesville Radio the call came in right at midnight. He said the house burned completely down in a short amount of time.
 
No one was injured and everyone got out of the home quickly and safely, according to Chew.
 
The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.  
 

