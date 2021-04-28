News
Bartlesville
Posted: Apr 28, 2021 6:53 AMUpdated: Apr 28, 2021 6:53 AM
Bartlesville House Fire Results in Total Loss
Tom Davis
Bartlesville Fire Department crews were called to house fire at 314 Cass early Wednesday morning. Upon arrival, crews found the single-family home fully consumed by flames.
Battalion Chief Brett Chew told Bartlesville Radio the call came in right at midnight. He said the house burned completely down in a short amount of time.
No one was injured and everyone got out of the home quickly and safely, according to Chew.
The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.
