Posted: Apr 28, 2021 6:53 AMUpdated: Apr 28, 2021 6:53 AM

Tom Davis

Bartlesville Fire Department crews were called to house fire at 314 Cass early Wednesday morning. Upon arrival, crews found the single-family home fully consumed by flames.

No one was injured and everyone got out of the home quickly and safely, according to Chew.

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.