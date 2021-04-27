Posted: Apr 27, 2021 6:24 PMUpdated: Apr 27, 2021 8:10 PM

Garrett Giles

In Bartlesville Public School Foundation's fun baseball themed Teacher of the Year Ceremony at Bill Doenges Memorial Stadium on Tuesday evening, Bartlesville High School Teacher Amanda Hendrix won the 2021 Teacher of the Year honors.

Hendrix (pictured right) teaches AP English to juniors at BHS. Preston Willis spoke highly of Hendrix, her love for her students, and the joy she brings to the classroom each day. Willis said his teacher always helped her students keep their heads up during the coronavirus pandemic while everyone grew sad and lonely in isolation. He said he gave him a group of friends that will last him a lifetime.

As the Teacher of the Year, Hendrix received a monetary award from the Schmoldt Family Education Foundation and two Southwest Airlines tickets from Spears Travel.

Other Teacher of the Year (TOY) nominees included:

Kimberly Takahashi - Wilson Elementary School

- Wilson Elementary School Jessica Moses - Jane Phillips Elementary School

- Jane Phillips Elementary School Jacquelyn Smith - Ranch Heights Elementary School

- Ranch Heights Elementary School Amanda Hendrix - Bartlesville High School

- Bartlesville High School LaTori Carter - Hoover Elementary School

- Hoover Elementary School Tara Hendrickson - Wayside Elementary School

- Wayside Elementary School Michael Lawson - Madison Middle School

- Madison Middle School Suzanne Mattke - Central Middle School

- Central Middle School Christine Goscha - Richard Kane Ementary School

Teacher of the Year (TOY) nominees received Teacher of the Year honors at their respected school site.

TOY nominees were also up for the "Fan Favorite" award. People had an opportunity to text in their Fan Favorite TOY nominees or vote in-person during the event. Tara Hendrickson was the Fan Favorite award winner. Hendrickson won breakfast from Chick-Fil-A for all of Wayside Elementary School. Proceeds from the votes benefited the Bartlesville Public School Foundation's programs.

Bartlesville High School's Jayleen Mayes won 2021 Rising Star Teacher of the Year.

Other Rising Star Teacher nominees included:

Jessica Boyce - Wilson Elementary School

- Wilson Elementary School Jessica Birk - Jane Phillips Elementary School

- Jane Phillips Elementary School Kelsey Carmichael - Ranch Heights Elementary School

- Ranch Heights Elementary School Jayleen Mayes - Bartlesville High School

- Bartlesville High School Marissa Hastreiter - Hoover Elementary School

- Hoover Elementary School Kaitlin Brown - Wayside Elementary School

- Wayside Elementary School Emily Womack - Madison Middle School

- Madison Middle School Adam Hollon - Central Middle School

- Central Middle School Steven Cooks - Richard Kane Elementary School

All Rising Star Teacher nominees received Rising Star Teacher honors at their respected school site.

The Bartlesville Education Association's (BEA) Friends of Education Award was given to Kerry Ickleberry (pictured left of Davis at center), the Director of Health & Safety for Bartlesville Public Schools. In a year where health and safety of every person in Bartlesville's school buildings was at the forefront during the coronavirus pandemic, BEA President Heather Davis said Ickleberry was always leading the way. Davis said there is very little Ickleberry won't do to ensure Bartlesville schools can function safely, and that she double-downed her safety game during the pandemic.

Ickleberry said she loves what she does and she loves those that she gets to work with every day. She said she is with the best team that she's ever had the honor of serving on.

From there, Andrea Jacobs, a freshman counselor at Bartlesville High School, would be presented with the 2021 Kurt Schmoldt Award.

BPS Superintendent Chuck McCauley presented the COVY Award to the district's Pandemic Response Committee Chair Granger Meador (pictured left running around with his award). McCauley said it was his hope that it would be the only time that the COVY award would ever be presented as it was to honor an individual's hard work during the coronavirus pandemic.

Secondary Rookie Teacher of the Year went to Anthony Tucker of Bartlesville High School. The Elementary Rookie Teacher of the Year went to Wilson Elementary's Jessica Boyce.

BPS Service Award Line-Ups were also announced. The list of teachers and their years of service are listed below. Superintendent McCauley was also recognized for his 20 years of service to Bartlesville Public Schools.