Posted: Apr 27, 2021 3:12 PMUpdated: Apr 27, 2021 3:28 PM

Tom Davis

Beacon Academy Oklahoma at 5801 SE Adams Blvd, in Bartlesville is hosting an open house Thursday, April 29 from 5:30 pm - 7:30 pm. You are invited to tour the school & mingle with existing student's parents and learn about enrollment & experience curriculum.

Beacon Academy is a Classical Christian School, serving Bartlesville and surrounding areas. We are presently enrolling students grades K-8. It features 4 day on campus instruction along with a tailored curriculum and small class sizes with a supportive & encouraging atmosphere. Full tuition or co-op tuition is offered.

Beacon Academy Mission

Training generations to articulate Truth and defend the hope within them.

Vision

Beacon Academy purposes to provide every student with:

A comprehensive education exemplifying academic excellence based upon a classical model.

Tools to acquire (grammar), process (logic), and articulate (rhetoric) knowledge from a Biblical worldview.

A curriculum firmly rooted in God‘s Word so that students can become stewards of knowledge, glorifying God and excelling in every duty and calling.

Curriculum

Grammar: Saxon Math, Spell to Write & Read; IEW Composition, Shurley Grammar, Story of the World, Latin for Children

Logic: Saxon Math, IEW Composition, The Art of Argument, Fallacy Detective, Omnibus, Starting Points

An education at Beacon Academy is classical in both structure and form as well as in the content of the studies. We base our educational approach upon the classical teaching model known as the Trivium

Beacon Academy is foremost Christian. Beacon provides an education fully integrating the Word of God into its substantive curriculum and teaching that all life, knowledge and meaning extend from the Creator.

