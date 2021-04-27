Posted: Apr 27, 2021 2:38 PMUpdated: Apr 27, 2021 2:38 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville man was in court again on Monday. Gregory Gray appeared at the Washington County Courthouse after being arrested for the third time within the last two weeks. Gray’s most recent charges were possession of controlled dangerous substance and driving under the influence.

Gray had similar charges filed against on him on April 15 and April 21. Gray entered a guilty plea for the DUI charge in court on Monday. Gray had been released from the Washington County Detention Center without posting a bond.

The State of Oklahoma filed a motion to enhance Gray’s bond to $10,000 due to the repetitive nature of the incidents. Gray also has bond conditions of no driving without a license, no possession or consumption of alcohol and no possession of drugs.

Gray will appear for a sentencing date on May 12. The defendant was released from custody on Tuesday after posting the $10,000 bond.