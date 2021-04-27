Posted: Apr 27, 2021 2:36 PMUpdated: Apr 27, 2021 2:36 PM

Garrett Giles

The Bartlesville Police Department will hold its annual Peace Officers Memorial Ceremony beginning at noon on Wednesday, May 12th.

This year's ceremony will feature a special tribute to fallen Washington County Deputy Cpl. Kyle Davis, who was killed during an altercation at the Washington County Detention Center on March 25. Davis' name will be added to the memorial and the Bartlesville Police Department Honor Guard will present a wreath to the Davis family.

The memorial will be held at the Bartlesville Public Safety Complex, just north of the police facility at 615 S. Johnstone Ave. The public is invited to attend. Parking will be available at the Bartlesville Community Center at 300 S.E. Adams Boulevard.

This event is held each year during Peace Officer's Memorial Week to honor fallen law enforcement officers nationwide.