Posted: Apr 27, 2021 1:17 PMUpdated: Apr 27, 2021 1:20 PM

Garrett Giles

Hannah Demaray, Audrie Rathman, and Quincey Turner of Bartlesville High School have earned 2021 State Superintendent's Awards for Arts Excellence in Visual Art.

Every spring, students from across Oklahoma receive special recognition at the State Superintendent’s Awards for Arts Excellence. The 31st annual event, hosted by the Oklahoma Alliance of the Arts, Oklahoma State Department of Education and Masonic Fraternity of Oklahoma, will be held as a virtual ceremony on Sunday, May 16th, 2021, at 7:00 p.m. CST.

High school juniors and seniors will be recognized individually in the virtual ceremony for their remarkable talents and will be mailed their medals and certificates. Students received awards in dance, drama/theater, instrumental music, piano, visual arts and vocal music. Teachers and administrators are also honored for their leadership and support of quality arts education and academic excellence in Oklahoma schools. Representatives of the Oklahoma Alliance for Arts Education reviewed all nominations during the selection process.

In a statement, State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister said:

“By studying and pursuing the arts, these students are equipping themselves with a well-rounded education needed in this fast-paced world of technological advances and innovation. Student creativity will be an integral part of Oklahoma’s creative growth. I am extremely proud of these young men and women, and I encourage their schools and communities to celebrate their accomplishments.”

Dr. Isolete DeAlmeida had the following to say:

“This award is the highest accolade by the State of Oklahoma honoring students, teachers and administrators who exemplify arts excellence. The award brings the disciplines of music, dance, theater and visual arts together, showing these recipients that their hard work, passion, creativity and expression are valued components of our communities and culture.”

This year, 107 Oklahoma students are being honored with the Arts Excellence award.