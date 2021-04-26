Posted: Apr 26, 2021 3:11 PMUpdated: Apr 26, 2021 3:11 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville man with a history of domestic abuse was charged during a Monday court appearance. Larry Butler Jr. was charged with a felony count of domestic abuse by strangulation in Washington County court on Monday.

According to an affidavit, Bartlesville police responded to a call on the 800 block of Colony Way in Bartlesville on Sunday. The reporting party was a male victim claiming that Butler punched him in the mouth, pushed him to the ground and began strangling him.

The victim had a cut of his lower lip and red marks on both sides of his neck. He says that Butler was wearing all black and had a backpack before he left the residence. The defendant was later obtained near a business on Madison Boulevard.

The district attorney’s office advised that Butler was being charged for a domestic incident for the third time. Bond was set at $25,000 with a condition of no contact with the alleged victim.