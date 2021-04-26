Posted: Apr 26, 2021 3:10 PMUpdated: Apr 26, 2021 3:10 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville woman appeared in court answering to a burglary charge on Monday. The alleged incident occurred in Bartlesville on Friday. Kerry Ann Everly picked up a charge of burglary in the second degree—a felony.

According to an affidavit, Bartlesville police responded to a call on the 300 block of Seneca Avenue. The reporting party claims that his front door was opened and an air condition unit was kicked into the residence just before 8 a.m. on Friday.

The victim showed officers a trail of scattered items going across the street from the residence in question. Officers announced themselves and were able to locate Everly in the bathroom of the residence. The victim claimed that several of his items were missing from the residence.

Bond for Everly was set at $5,000 with condition of no contact with the victim or the residence where the alleged actions took place.