Posted: Apr 26, 2021 2:56 PMUpdated: Apr 26, 2021 2:56 PM

Ty Loftis

Changes continue to happen in downtown Bartlesville at the Tower Center at Unity Square. Construction is ongoing, as crews are working to complete an interactive art feature on the south side of the stage. Utilities Director for the City, Terry Lauritsen, gives an update as to how things are going.

This is one of many projects they are looking to complete, as they just began working on phase two.