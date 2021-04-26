Posted: Apr 26, 2021 2:01 PMUpdated: Apr 26, 2021 2:01 PM

Max Gross

The Bartlesville City Council appointed Billie Roane to the vacant Ward 4 city council seat at a special meeting on Monday afternoon. Roane will fill the seat that was left open after former councilman Alan Gentges resigned to pursue the Bartlesville municipal judge position.

Seven candidates applied for the position and went through an interview process with other members of the council. Ultimately, vice mayor Jim Curd made a motion to appoint Roane to the seat. Roane talks about what she hopes to accomplish as a member of the council.

Roane has been a member of the community for the last 11 years. She has extensive experience working with the Bartlesville Chamber of Commerce, Arvest Bank and non-profit organizations within the community. Roane speaks more on her experience.

Roane will be sworn in as the ward 4 councilor at the next city council meeting on Monday, May 3.