Posted: Apr 26, 2021 12:54 PMUpdated: Apr 26, 2021 12:54 PM

Ty Loftis

At Monday’s Board of Osage County Commissioners meeting, Emergency Manager Jerry Roberts made the recommendation that the commissioners lift the restrictions put in place for the public entering the courthouse, along with other county-owned properties, next Monday. With that, county officials would still be able to run their individual office how they felt was best relating to any policies or procedures.

This has been an ongoing topic of discussion amongst the commissioners and District Three Commissioner Darren McKinney has always felt it best to make sure things are safe before acting too quickly.

The commissioners voted to lift those restrictions on all county-owned buildings beginning next Monday, but because a resolution hasn’t been signed, they can still change their minds next week.