Posted: Apr 26, 2021 10:21 AMUpdated: Apr 26, 2021 10:21 AM

Garrett Giles

Churches United for Community Concern will have additional funds this year to serve those in need thanks to a $5,000 donation from the Arvest Foundation.

Arvest local bank president Kim Adams recently presented the check to Peggy Crowder, the executive director of Concern.

In a statement, Adams said:

“It is our pleasure to present this check on behalf of the Arvest Foundation. We support Concern’s continuous efforts to feed the hungry and help those in need in our community.”

Founded in 1967 by 17 area churches of various denominations coming together in a coordinated response to alleviate poverty, Concern still works toward that goal today. With a mission to provide compassionate support to individuals and families needing assistance, Concern continues to rely on backing by a group of local churches as well as outside support to carry out the valuable programs offered to individuals and families in need, including an emergency food pantry and emergency financial assistance.

“Concern’s staff, volunteers and most of all the community we serve, appreciates the financial support from the Arvest Foundation,” stated Crowder. “Concern receives food donations from the Tulsa Food Bank, area churches and individual donations. The remaining food that is required for each family’s food distribution is purchased through financial donations. The $5,000 donation from the Arvest Foundation will provide food for 1,000 families or 2,500 individuals.”

The Arvest Foundation seeks to provide funding to grantees who are actively working to create positive change for others. Major areas of focus include: K-12 education, economic development, and enhancing the quality of life throughout the Arvest footprint.