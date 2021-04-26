Posted: Apr 26, 2021 10:20 AMUpdated: Apr 26, 2021 10:21 AM

Max Gross

The Nowata County Commissioners approved and accepted a bid for a police interceptor at Monday morning’s meeting. The sheriff’s office had been seeking a vehicle that was a 2016 model or newer.

Just one bid was returned to the commissioners. Emergency Vehicle Resources out of Claremore entered a bid for a 2018 Ford police interceptor. The vehicle is all-wheel drive and comes already prepared with all necessary police equipment. Nowata County sheriff Jason McClain talks about the new vehicle.

The bid price on the car was $20, 900. The commissioners later accepted a donation for the Cherokee Nation for $5,000. The donation was for the expressed purpose of a vehicle payment.