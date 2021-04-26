Posted: Apr 26, 2021 10:01 AMUpdated: Apr 26, 2021 11:57 AM

Garrett Giles

The Washington County Commissioners approved a resolution regarding a donation to the Washington County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) from Diversified Systems Resources (DSR) on Monday morning.

Sheriff Scott Owen said the $5,000 donation is greatly appreciated and will go towards the WCSO's Special Response Team. Owen said this is the third donation received for the Special Response Team in recent weeks. He said the funds will provide additional training and new equipment for the unit.

Sheriff Owen said the equipment and training for the Special Response Team is not in the County's budget. Owen said they wouldn't be able to afford it without the donations. He said having the right equipment and having the entire unit properly trained is paramount because it prevents liability.

The donations were generated by a request letter that was sent out by Sheriff Owen. He said they sent out 25 letters that have made an incredible impact.

The Washington County Commissioners said they appreciate the public for stepping up and helping out when there is a need.

From there, the Commissioners approved to surplus four items from Washington County District 1. Commissioner Mitch Antle said they're surplussing a 2001 Dodge, a 2007 John Deere Tractor, and two John Deere CX15 - 10 foot flexwing rotary cutters. He said the tractor and the flexwings will be traded in while the Dodge truck will be up for sealed bid.

The WCSO also saw four Dodge Chargers declared as surplus by the Washington County Commissioners on Monday.

Lastly, the Washington County Commissioners approved a report to officers from Adult Drug Court for the month of March. The end balance that was approved came in at $2,010.