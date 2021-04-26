Posted: Apr 26, 2021 9:25 AMUpdated: Apr 26, 2021 9:25 AM

Garrett Giles

The governor on Thursday signed into law a measure that will allow peace officers greater discretion when determining if arrests are warranted for gaming or gambling violations.

Representative Jim Grego and Senator Bill Coleman, a Republican from Ponca City, were the authors of House Bill 1684, which will shift some responsibility to district attorneys on whether gambling charges will be filed in certain instances.

In a statement, Rep. Grego said:

"We've come to realize many of our gambling and gaming laws haven't changed in more than 80 years. However, in Oklahoma we now have legalized gaming. This just helps us determine if an actual crime has been committed."

With passage of HB 1684, Sen. Coleman said a statute that was put in place in 1939 is amended to give law enforcement discretion on whether or not to arrest citizens involved in illegal gambling or report it to the District Attorney.