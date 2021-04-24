Posted: Apr 24, 2021 6:54 AMUpdated: Apr 24, 2021 6:55 AM

Tom Davis

Governor Stitt has approved legislation that will ensure all vehicles – fuel-powered and electric – that use Oklahoma’s state highways are equally contributing to the cost of maintaining the infrastructure.

Rep. Kyle Hilbert (DR 29) and Sen. Zack Taylor (SD 28) were the principal authors of HB 2234, The Driving on Road Infrastructure with Vehicles of Electricity (DRIVE) Act of 2021.

“With this legislation, we’re getting ahead of the curve and coming up with creative ways to make sure electric or battery-powered vehicle drivers pay the same as traditional fuel-powered motorists to travel on our state roads,” Hilbert said. “

This legislation drew together many stakeholders who helped us to help us determine a fair method for all consumers to support infrastructure funding, and I’m grateful for their input.” Hilbert explained that other states are addressing this topic as well, with some already passing laws relating to the electric vehicle industry. He said Oklahoma’s is among the most equitable.

“The DRIVE Act is a fair and equitable way to continue providing critical funding for our state’s transportation infrastructure, especially with the ever-increasing popularity of electric vehicles,” Taylor said. “I want to thank Representative Hilbert for filing this important bill to ensure all vehicles utilizing our state roadways and bridges contribute to the cost of maintaining Oklahoma’s transportation infrastructure.”