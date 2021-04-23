Posted: Apr 23, 2021 6:57 PMUpdated: Apr 23, 2021 6:57 PM

Garrett Giles

The Washington County Commissioners may approve a resolution regarding a donation to the Washington County Sheriff's Office from Diversified Systems Resources when they meet on Monday.

From there, the Commissioners may declare four pieces of equipment as surplus from Washington County District 1 as well as four vehicles from the Sheriff's Office.

Lastly, the Commissioners may approve a report to officers from Adult Drug Court for the month of March.

The Washington County Commissioners will meet on the second floor of the County Admin Building located at 400 S. Johnstone Avenue in downtown Bartlesville. The meeting will begin at 9:30 a.m.