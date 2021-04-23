Posted: Apr 23, 2021 2:58 PMUpdated: Apr 23, 2021 2:59 PM

Max Gross

A Federal grand jury indictment was returned for a Dewey woman who was involved in the March 2020 murder of Charlie Bethel. Cynthia Fish was indicted on a charge of robbery in Indian Country for her role in a planned robbery that led to Bethel’s death on March 17, 2020.

The indictment alleges that Fish aided and abetted others to rob an individual of methamphetamine using force and violence. Fish had charged related to the incident dismissed in Washington County district court due to lack of tribal jurisdiction.

Omar Marano Jr. was a co-defendant who was convicted of striking Bethel with a bat which led to his death. Marano was convicted of first degree murder by a Washington County jury in February.