Posted: Apr 23, 2021 2:37 PMUpdated: Apr 23, 2021 2:56 PM

Ty Loftis

The Skiatook Police Department is seeking help from the public in locating a male subject. They would like to speak to him because they believe he may have had something to do with recent auto part thefts in the area.

If you can be of any assistance, you are asked to call Detective Wilson at 918-396-2424.

(Photo Courtesy of Skiatook Police Department.)