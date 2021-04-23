Posted: Apr 23, 2021 2:27 PMUpdated: Apr 23, 2021 2:27 PM

Max Gross

A man claiming to be a resident of the United Kingdom was arrested after trying to make multiple large purchases with bogus checks. Ryan McLeod appeared at the Washington County Courthouse on Friday where he was charged with two felony counts of obtaining merchandise by false pretense.

Court documents allege that McLeod wrote a check for $27,000 to attempt to make a purchase from a recreational vehicle dealership in Bartlesville. McLeod did not have sufficient funds to make the purchase and fraudulent intent was determined by police.

McLeod wrote another bogus check for $2,300 to attempt to make a purchase from a local archery shop. Both incidents occurred on Wednesday, April 21.

McLeod told a judge that he renounced his United States citizenship and was a citizen of the United Kingdom. The defendant advised that he currently resides in Independence, Kansas. The district attorney’s office determined that McLeod was flight risk. Bond was set at $50,000.