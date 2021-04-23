Posted: Apr 23, 2021 11:35 AMUpdated: Apr 23, 2021 11:35 AM

Ty Loftis

Seniors from Oklahoma Union and Copan High School will be on hand Saturday afternoon playing their favorite music and sharing their most memorable moments.

Riley Armstead, Derek Askew and Destiny Allen will represent Copan and beginning at 1 p.m. on KWON AM 1400 FM 93.3, those students will talk about what they enjoyed most at Copan High School and what their futures hold.

The Copan Class Days broadcast is being made possible by Bartnet IP, LPL Painting, Senator Julie Daniels, Pizza Hut, Representative Judd Strom, Oklahoma Wesleyan University and Patriot Chevrolet.

Mason Siegel, Jace Hollingshed, Kyndal Benson and Taujai Wesley will read the senior salutes for Oklahoma Union on Real Country KRIG 104.9 FM.

Saturday’s broadcast for Oklahoma Union Class Days is being brought to you by Nowata City Drug, Regent Bank, Shelter Insurance Agent Lacey Hodges, Bartlett Co-Op, Pizza Hut, Representative Judd Strom, Welch State Bank, Senator Julie Daniels, The Woodshed, LPL Painting, Oklahoma Wesleyan University and Patriot GMC.