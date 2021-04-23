Posted: Apr 23, 2021 9:57 AMUpdated: Apr 23, 2021 9:57 AM

Garrett Giles

Washington County SPCA (WCSPCA) announced on Friday a $350,000 grant investment from the newly named, Petco Love, to support their lifesaving work for animals in Washington County.

Petco Love is a nonprofit leading change for pets nationally by harnessing the power of love to make communities and pet families closer, stronger, and healthier. Since their founding in 1999 as the Petco Foundation, they've empowered organizations with nearly $300 million invested to date in adoption and partnership with Petco and more than 4,000 organizations nationwide.

In a statement, Susanne Kogut, President of Petco Love, said:

"Today Petco Love announces an investment in Washington County SPCA and hundreds of other organizations as part of our commitment to create a future in which no pet is unnecessarily euthanized. Our local investments are only one component. This month, we will also launch the first of our national tools to empower all animal lovers to drive lifesaving change right alongside us."

Tonya Pete, CEO of the WCSPCA, had the following to say:

"Petco Love's $350,000 investment will help to support our organization and its upcoming capital campaign over the next three years. We are excited to partner with them to continue the lifesaving work that we do. Their support means we will be able to improve the care we provide to local animals in need."

Washington County SPCA is a nonprofit organization on a mission to serve Washington County by providing shelter and medical care for stray, abandoned or surrendered animals, promoting animal adoptions and transports, and collaborating with other animal assistance groups. Since 1965, WCSPCA has served an increasing number of animals per year. Last year the organization took in over 1,800 animals, completing over 1,000 adoptions, 180 reclaims, nearly 400 transfers, and administering over 900 spay/neuter surgeries.

For more information about Washington County SPCA, visit wcspca.org. To learn more about Petco Love, visit petcolove.org.