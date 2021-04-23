Posted: Apr 23, 2021 9:55 AMUpdated: Apr 23, 2021 9:55 AM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners will have a regularly scheduled meeting at the fairgrounds this Monday.

Osage County Tourism Director Kelly Bland will give an executive report regarding how things have been going across the county. Additionally, the Secretary of Osage County Tourism, Claude Rosendale, will talk to board members about considering renewing Bland’s contract for the 2021-2022 fiscal year.

The commissioners will consider approving and signing the Oklahoma Alcoholic Beverage Laws Enforcement Commission Public Event Application for the International Championship Indian Relay Horse Racing event. This is set to take place at the Osage County Fairgrounds during Memorial Day Weekend.

There will also be discussion and possible action taken among the commissioners regarding the possibility of making amendments to the Osage County Courthouse and other county-owned properties.

The meeting begins at 10 o’ clock in the morning for those interested in attending.