Posted: Apr 23, 2021 9:45 AMUpdated: Apr 23, 2021 9:45 AM

Tom Davis

Appearing on CAPITOL CALL powered by Phillips 66 on Friday, Senator Julie Daniels, Rep. Judd Strom and Rep. Wendi Stearman gave us an update on the state legislative session.

The bulk of the conversation revolved around the new district maps for the Senate and the House. Senator Julie Daniels picked up a little more area toward Osage County. Rep. Strom lost a few voters in Nowata County but picked up a little more in Washing and Osage Counties. Wendi Stearman's new distict extends further into Collinsville.

All of our legislators voted in favor of a controversial broadcast bill. The bill grants visiting teams in all regular high school athletic competitions the same rights to radio broadcast, video stream and providing telegraphic play-by-play accounts as the home team beginning in the 2021-22 school year.

To utilize these rights, the visiting team must have either a valid agreement between a media organization and the school’s board of education or a curricular program for students that provides streaming for home games. The bill applies to contracts for rights to radio broadcast, video stream and providing telegraphic play-by-play accounts entered into or renewed on or after July 1, 2021.

The score on this bill was 45-1 in the Senate, and it’s been pitched over to the House where Rep. Chris Kannady, R-Oklahoma City, is serving as House author.