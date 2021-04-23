Posted: Apr 23, 2021 8:05 AMUpdated: Apr 23, 2021 8:23 AM

Tom Davis

The National Day of Prayer will be held on Thursday, May 6th, at 7:00 p.m. locally at the Bartlesville Community Center. The BCC is located at 300 SE Adams Boulevard.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION on Friday, local National Day of Prayer committee woman Dorea Potter said 70 years of prayer for America will be celebrated during the National Day of Prayer.

A law has proclaimed a day of prayer for our nation each year since the first observance as the law was signed in 1952.

The evening event is free and many people of faith will lead in several different prayers.

The National Day of Prayer 2021 theme prays: “Lord Pour Out Your Love, Life, and Liberty.” The theme verse for the event is 2 Corinthians 3:17.