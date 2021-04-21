Posted: Apr 21, 2021 4:00 PMUpdated: Apr 21, 2021 4:47 PM

Garrett Giles

Former District Judge and Bartlesville Attorney Curtis DeLapp has made no decision at this time to run for Washington County District Attorney after opening a candidacy account for next year's open DA seat. DeLapp said he did this upon closing his judicial efforts as directed by the Oklahoma Ethics Commission.

Contrary to any reports, DeLapp said he has not filed for the position of District Attorney. An article by The Frontier was referenced by DeLapp that states he is running for District Attorney. He said that he has not confirmed or denied that with the publication and has only spoken with Bartlesville Radio about the matter. The article by The Frontier can be found here.

DeLapp said he couldn't technically file for the position until 2022 anyhow, nor could he make any announcements or send press releases.

DeLapp said life is full of possibilities and that he's keeping his options open. He said he enjoyed being in the District Attorney's Office when he was there, but he has not made a decision to run for the District Attorney position.