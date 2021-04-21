Posted: Apr 21, 2021 3:46 PMUpdated: Apr 21, 2021 4:15 PM

Ty Loftis

The Oklahoma House of Representatives announced its legislative re-districting plan on Wednesday afternoon. As part of that release, there is a request from Osage County residents to not split the cities of Fairfax and Pawhuska, as they are both in House District 37. Chairman of the House Re-districting committee, Ryan Martinez, says it is important seeking input from the public, as he said the following:

“These districts are based on unprecedented public input gathered through the most town halls ever held, several committee meetings involving every House district and public map submissions. By putting the public in the driver's seat, the House was able to produce a very strong map providing fair and proper representation for all Oklahoman's for another ten years.”

Committee meetings will take place next week where the State Legislature, Senate and Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt will have the option to sign the plan into law. Now that the plan has been released, public input continues to be sought after.

Here is a link to those proposed maps.