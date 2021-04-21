Posted: Apr 21, 2021 2:58 PMUpdated: Apr 21, 2021 2:58 PM

Ty Loftis

The United States Department of Agriculture has announced that its free lunch program for students will be extended through July, 2022. It is estimated that this will help 12 million students across the country who are going to bed hungry each night.

This program was put into place last year as coronavirus cases climbed and schools were forced to close, meaning schools had to obtain grab-and-go meals for students, as Pawhuska Superintendent David Cash discussed exactly one year ago today.

The program was set to expire in September before electing to extend it through next July.