Posted: Apr 21, 2021 2:51 PMUpdated: Apr 21, 2021 2:52 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville woman picked up another driving under the influence charge on Wednesday. Melissa Mae Green was arraigned on a felony DUI count at the Washington County Courthouse.

Court documents allege that Green was driving a 2004 Nissan sedan on the 1500 block of Southeast Crescent Drive in Bartlesville on Tuesday night. Police initiated a stop on Green’s vehicle and it was determined that the defendant was under the influence of alcohol and drugs.

Green was found guilty of a DUI charge in 2010. She also entered guilty pleas to DUI charges in 2012 and 2014. The DUI charge escalated to a felony due to Green’s previous convictions. Bond was set at $5,000.