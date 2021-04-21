Facebook Twitter K1-TEXT Email Print

Apr 21, 2021

Two Bartlesville Men Charged with Felony Conspiracy

Max Gross

Two Bartlesville men were arrested and charged with one felony count of conspiracy for their involvement in allegedly planning to steal from a fencing company. William Eden and Joseph Andrew were both arraigned at the Washington County Courthouse on Wednesday.

According to an affidavit, Andrew advised Eden of items that were located at a fencing company in Washington County. Andrew allegedly stole a truck located at the company. Roughly 24 hours later the pair took several more items from the company including several tools. The duo went back a second night and took more items.

Police interviews with several subjects revealed were the stolen items were located. Bond for both defendants was set at $4,000 in this case.

 


