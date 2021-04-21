Posted: Apr 21, 2021 11:26 AMUpdated: Apr 21, 2021 11:35 AM

Garrett Giles

After being put on pause in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, the 2021 KWON Cooking Extravaganza was a huge hit with hundreds of attendees and local vendors.

Jeff Thomas with Swim'n Holes of Oklahoma in Bartlesville said he was delighted to be at the show. Thomas said the show was great. He said there is always a big turn out when you partner with KWON Radio.

Booth browsing started at 3:00 p.m. and the stage show started at 6:30 at the Bartlesville Community Center.

During the stage show, Chef David Varner and Sous Chef Michael Minnich with Green County Village Senior Living Community showed the crowd how to make a "Bacon Jam Burger."

Margaret Smith showed everyone how to make her famous "Apricot Peach Cobbler."

From there, Chef Mark Spence with Painted Horse Bar & Grille made "Coconut Ginger Sweet Potato Mash and Ponderosa Steak." Lastly, Chef Jamie Dunn with Tastee Cooking Tips and Tricks made "Key Lime Pie with Italian Meringue."

Door prizes were given throughout the show as well.