Posted: Apr 20, 2021 3:49 PMUpdated: Apr 20, 2021 3:50 PM

Garrett Giles

Area youth will benefit from a boost in funding at the Boys & Girls Club of Bartlesville thanks to a $10,000 donation from the Arvest Foundation. Arvest local bank president Kim Adams recently presented the check to Jason Barta, Executive Director of the Boys & Girls Club.

“It is our pleasure to present this donation on behalf of the Arvest Foundation,” said Adams. “The Boys and Girls Club of Bartlesville has continued to empower the youth in our community, helping them to become good citizens and leaders.”

The donation will help support the quality programs at the Boys & Girls Club of Bartlesville that impact more than 1,200 local young people annually. These programs include character and leadership development, education and career building skills, healthy lifestyles, sports and fitness and the arts.

“We can’t thank Arvest Foundation enough for their ongoing commitment to help build Great Futures for the youth in our community,” said Barta.

The Arvest Foundation seeks to provide funding to grantees who are actively working to create positive change for others. Major areas of focus include: K-12 education, economic development, and enhancing the quality of life throughout the Arvest footprint. For more information, go to arvestfoundation.org.