Posted: Apr 20, 2021 3:06 PMUpdated: Apr 20, 2021 3:07 PM

Garrett Giles

A donation from the Bartlesville Masonic Lodge to the Special Response Team (SRT) for the Washington County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) was approved by the Washington County Commissioners this week.

Sheriff Scott Owen said the SRT had a need for donations of equipment and training. Owen said the Bartlesville Masonic Lodge donated $1,000 to help them with training and outfitting. He added that a basic SWAT certification class will be coming to Washington County this fall.

Sheriff Owen said they're spending everything that comes in on the Special Response Team. He said they don't want the Unit to impact the County's monies.

The SWAT certification class will cost approximately $5,000 in tuition.