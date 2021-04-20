Posted: Apr 20, 2021 2:40 PMUpdated: Apr 20, 2021 2:40 PM

Max Gross

Hillcrest Drive in Bartlesville has re-opened to through traffic but drivers should still expect delays as construction continues. The roadway had been closed for just over two weeks to facilitate the $2.2-million Hillcrest Drive Reconstruction Project.

Speeds have been reduced to 30 miles per hour in the area. Crews continue to work on the shoulder of the eastbound lane of Hillcrest Drive.

Also, the intersection at 20th Street and the stretch of Hillcrest Drive between 20th Street and Shawnee Avenue will remain closed with traffic detoured to Shawnee via 16th Street. Bartlesville mayor Dale Copeland encouraged motorists to drive slowly through the area.

The new roadway will consist of two 12-foot-wide drive lanes with six-foot-wide asphalt shoulders. Turn lanes will be provided at Shawnee and 20th Street, and a pedestrian path in the area will be provided by maintaining some of the existing roadway. It is estimated that the project will take one year to complete.