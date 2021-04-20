Posted: Apr 20, 2021 2:37 PMUpdated: Apr 20, 2021 2:37 PM

Max Gross

A Gainesville, Texas man appeared in court on Tuesday in Washington County. Travis Lee Riley was arrested on a 2007 warrant for a lewd molestation charge.

According to an affidavit, a 12-year-old female victim told a school counselor that Riley had grabbed her chest inappropriately. Riley was a friend of the girl’s mother and came to a motel room where the family was staying. The alleged incident occurred at the motel room in January 2006.

An Oklahoma Department of Human Services inquiry was opened after the incident was reported. No reason was given as to why Riley had not been arrested on the charge from 15 years ago. Bond was set at $10,000. Riley is due back in court on April 30.