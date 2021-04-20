Posted: Apr 20, 2021 2:16 PMUpdated: Apr 20, 2021 2:16 PM

A Bartlesville woman was arrested on a warrant after allegedly throwing a brick at a vehicle during an argument. Darian Alexander appeared at the Washington County Courthouse on Tuesday facing a felony count of throwing on an object on a motor vehicle.

According to an affidavit, the alleged incident occurred at a residence on the 500 block of Larchmont Drive in Bartlesville on January 3, 2021. The victim claims that she and Alexander got into a verbal argument.

The victim tried to leave the residence in her vehicle. When she was driving away it is alleged that Alexander threw a brick at the moving vehicle. The first throw bounced off the top of the vehicle. Alexander then threw the brick again and it shattered the car’s back window.

Bond was set by the warrant at $5,000. Alexander is not permitted to have contact with the victim. Her next court date is set for April 30.