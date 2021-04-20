Posted: Apr 20, 2021 1:53 PMUpdated: Apr 20, 2021 2:09 PM

Garrett Giles

The Senate has given approval to a pair of bills to reduce the number of abortions in Oklahoma.

Senator Julie Daniels, a Republican of Bartlesville, is the Senate principal author of House Bill 2441 and House Bill 1102. Daniels many at the Capitol believe Roe v. Wade was wrongfully decided and unconstitutional, but because that judicial decision stands, pro-life states like Oklahoma work diligently to limit the amount of abortions that are performed.

Under House Bill 2441, no abortion could be performed on an unborn baby who has a detectable heartbeat. Representative Todd Russ, a Republican of Cordell, was the House principal author of the bill.

“This is simple and straightforward, but essential to Oklahoma’s efforts to protect the unborn,” Daniels said. “The child’s heartbeat is proof of life. This bill provides the legal authority necessary to protect and save that life.”

Under HB 2441, anyone guilty of violating this provision would be guilty of homicide. The bill does provide an exception to save the life of the mother or avert risk of substantial and irreversible physical impairment of a major bodily function, but that exemption does not include psychological or emotional conditions.

House Bill 1102, by Sen. Daniels and Rep. Jim Olsen, a Republican of Roland, would include the performance of an abortion under Oklahoma’s statutes for “unprofessional conduct,” unless the abortion is necessary to prevent the death or significant physical impairment of the mother. Mental or emotional health is not included in this exception. According to the bill, those physicians performing abortions not exempted by this legislation would lose their licenses for at least one year.

The measure also includes language that would direct the Attorney General to calculate the cost of defending any portion of the act challenged as unconstitutional under either state or federal law.

“This has been a hard-fought battle, and no one, single bill will end abortion in our state,” Daniels said. “But each of these measures represents one more step in our journey to defend the sanctity of life.”

Both HB 2441 and HB 1102 will next be sent to the governor for consideration.