Posted: Apr 20, 2021 12:34 PMUpdated: Apr 20, 2021 12:35 PM

Ty Loftis

At Monday’s Osage County Commissioners meeting, a local citizen, Wayne Ray Mitchell came to the Board seeking information on how they can expand the Braden Water District located in district three and possibly get funding assistance with that expansion. One thing he was seeking input from the commissioners on was a community development block grant.

Mitchell wanted to see what a path forward may look like and hear any ideas from the commissioners. The water line is approximately seven miles. The commissioners said it would be best to reach out to commissioners assistant Kandy Jump to get the ball rolling in the right direction.

The project is expected to cost around $500,000.