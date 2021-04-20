Posted: Apr 20, 2021 11:39 AMUpdated: Apr 20, 2021 11:43 AM

Tom Davis

Bartlesville Mayor Dale Copeland appeared on COMMUNITY CONNECTION on Tuesday to bring us up to date on city matters.

His honor pointed out that there are openings on several boards, committees, commissions and authorities including the Ambulance Commission; City Planning Commission; Constuction and Fire Code Appeals Board; and the White Rose Cemetery Board.

Mayor Copeland reminded drivers about the roadwork on Hillcrest Drive and the water line along Frank Phillips Boulevard.

The main story in our visit with the mayor is that the Bartlesville city council will meet either later this week or early next week to choose a new Ward 4 councilor to fill the vacancy left by Alan Gentges who resigned from the council to become the municipal judge.

Copeland said that seven very good people have applied for the position and that the council now needs to meet and make the decision.