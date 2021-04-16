Posted: Apr 16, 2021 1:20 PMUpdated: Apr 16, 2021 1:20 PM

Ty Loftis

In recent months, Pawhuska Chamber of Commerce Director Joni Nash has noticed that people moving to town have come from out of state and she has been yielding a number of phone calls with people inquiring about Pawhuska as well. Nash says she is glad to see this.

Osage County, along with Pawhuska, have been put on the national stage after the release of David Grann’s best-selling book, “Killers of the Flower Moon,” and the upcoming film to accompany the book.