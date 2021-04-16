Posted: Apr 16, 2021 12:57 PMUpdated: Apr 16, 2021 12:57 PM

Ty Loftis

Rural Revival is holding its mastermind workshop in conjunction with Five Mary’s Farms in Pawhuska this year to help small businesses grow and thrive. Pawhuska Chamber of Commerce Director, Joni Nash says that event is sure to help the Pawhuska economy.

Nash also talked about a new event that will be taking place over Memorial Day Weekend at the Osage County Fairgrounds, the Indian Relay Horse Races.

The Uncorked event that kicks off the Ben Johnson Steer Roping event is set to take place in June. Nash also recently informed the council that the Ruts n’ Guts bike ride will be coming through town on Sunday, May 15th. She is unsure of the route yet, but said a few city streets will need to be blocked off, as she expects around 300 bicyclists to be coming through town.