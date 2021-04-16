Posted: Apr 16, 2021 10:38 AMUpdated: Apr 16, 2021 10:38 AM

Ty Loftis

For the first time in 40 weeks, the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission is reporting a rise in people applying for unemployment claims. The security commission says this includes first time filings and those having to re-file so that they can get another year of benefits.

Nearly 18,000 people applied for unemployment benefits a week ago. That is a jump of 4,000 claims filed from the week before. Oklahoma Employment Security Commission Executive Director Shelley Zumwalt said the following:

“We are seeing those initial claims rise because people are filing a new initial claim, although we aren’t necessarily adding those people to the unemployment numbers, but there is some numbers that are going up.”

In order to help people return to work, the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission will be holding seven in-person career fairs across the state in May and are working on creating a virtual job fair as well. To apply, go to the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission website.