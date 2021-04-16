Posted: Apr 16, 2021 10:18 AMUpdated: Apr 16, 2021 10:25 AM

Garrett Giles

A posthumous letter from Washington County Deputy Kyle Davis regarding retention of peace office status under Title 19 of Oklahoma Statute may be approved by the Washington County Commissioners on Monday.

The Commissioners may approve a resolution regarding a donation from the Bartlesville Masonic Lodge as well. The donation is for the Special Response Team Division of the Washington County Sheriff's Office.

From there, a transfer of funds from the residual balance left from the Correctional Facility Fund to the General Fund may be approved by the Commissioners.

A Hazard Mitigation Assistance Grant funding notice of federal procurement requirements and a notice of intent acknowledgement from Washington County Emergency Management may be approved.

Lastly, a Notarized Claim Form 969 for reimbursement for additional Homestead Exemption for Tax Year 2020 from the Washington County Assessor's Office may be approved.

The Washington County Commissioners will meet at 9:30 a.m. on the second floor of the County Administration Building located at 400 S. Johnstone Avenue in downtown Bartlesville.