Posted: Apr 16, 2021 10:00 AMUpdated: Apr 16, 2021 10:00 AM

Garrett Giles

Tax Day 2021 was supposed to take place on Thursday, but those deadlines have been extended in case you were worried that you missed the deadline to file your 2020 taxes.

Monday, May 17th, 2021, is the new deadline to file your federal taxes. Oklahomans have until Tuesday, June 15th, 2021, to file state taxes.

For more guidance, you can review the IRS announcement here.