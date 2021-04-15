Posted: Apr 15, 2021 12:50 PMUpdated: Apr 15, 2021 12:50 PM

Ty Loftis

Within the last month, there have been 11 water line breaks within the City of Pawhuska. Many of these breaks have been costly, including two that cost upward of $20,000. Public Works Director Mark Chamberlain says these have been anywhere between eight to ten inch water lines and says the repairs are costly because they occur on a hillside.

Public works crews have had to make two major sewer line repairs as well. Chamberlain says everything looks good on the budgetary side of things as we are coming closer to closing out the fiscal year.