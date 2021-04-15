Posted: Apr 15, 2021 11:20 AMUpdated: Apr 15, 2021 12:58 PM

Garrett Giles

A three car accident occurred in the 2600 Block of SE Washington Boulevard in Bartlesville just after noon on Thursday, sending one to the hospital.

According to Bartlesville Police Captain Jay Hastings, one vehicle turned left from a parking lot onto Washington Blvd to go south when they struck the side of a northbound vehicle. Hastings said that sent the northbound vehicle into a southbound car. He encouraged people to slow down and be more aware of their surroundings, especially during the noon hour.

Capt. Hastings said the same sense of awareness while driving is needed during the early morning hours when people are heading to work or dropping of their kids at school. Hastings also asked people to be alert when traffic picks up in the evening when people are heading home. He said anything can happen at a moment's notice, so it's better to be focused than distracted on the road.

One person was sent to the hospital with neck pains. The driver that attempted to pull onto Washington Blvd was issued a failure to yield citation.

Traffic was delayed for 45 minutes to an hour while the accident was being cleared. Crews had the roadway back to normal by 1:00 p.m.