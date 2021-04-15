Posted: Apr 15, 2021 10:40 AMUpdated: Apr 15, 2021 10:41 AM

Garrett Giles

The Beta Club at Copan Public School (CPS) will hold an evening of bingo, food and cash prizes to fund their trip to the National Beta Convention at Disney World this summer.

“Bingo for Beta” will take place on Friday, April 23rd, from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. at the Toby Moreland Student Center at CPS. The cost to play is $1 per card. There will be 50/50 cash pots.

This event will take place after the Beta Club at Copan Public Schools brought home 30 Beta State Titles at the 2021 Oklahoma State Convention.

