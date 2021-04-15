Facebook Twitter K1-TEXT Email Print

Posted: Apr 15, 2021 10:30 AMUpdated: Apr 15, 2021 11:50 AM

OKWU Cares Team to Look at Relaxing COVID Protocols

Garrett Giles

Over the next few weeks, Oklahoma Wesleyan University’s OKWU Cares team will be carefully reviewing ways to relax COVID-related protocols for the Fall 2021 semester.

The team will focus on a healthy community while still maintaining safety to provide the best learning environments it can provide. New details pertaining to the protocols surrounding COVID-19 will be announced this summer.

