Posted: Apr 15, 2021 10:22 AMUpdated: Apr 15, 2021 10:34 AM

Ty Loftis

The Oklahoma Blood Institute is in desperate need of blood as we near the mid-way point of April. In March, the OBI saw its highest distribution of certain blood types in 44 years, as hospital usage has surged.

The OBI is calling for blood donors immediately, as they are currently operating on a one day supply. If they are unable to get blood to hospitals, hospitals will begin making clinical decisions based on how much blood they are able to receive.

The OBI normally operates on a three day supply compared to the one day supply they are currently faced with.